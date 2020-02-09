Rescue centres set up to help Whalley and Billington residents throughout the night

Flooding has caused the picturesque village of Whalley to be consumed by water - a scene reminiscent of the devastating Boxing Day floods in 2015.

Fire crews from Hyndburn and Burnley were on the scene as several properties in King Street, Whalley were evacuated earlier today.

Devastating scenes in Whalley. Picture by Cathryn Hurst

Cars were abandoned in the floods and there is widespread travel disruption.

According to officials at Ribble Valley Borough Council, around 100 properties are affected in total and two rescue centres have been set up to help flood victims.

A council spokesman said: "About 100 homes across Ribble Valley have been affected by flooding. Most of those affected are in Whalley and Billington, but there are others in Ribchester, Sawley and Low Moor in Clitheroe. We have established rest centres in Whalley Village Hall and Billington Brass Band Club, and our officers are on the ground offering support to the primary agencies. Our housing team is also on standby, should anyone need emergency accommodation. We will continue to monitor the situation and offer support wherever we can."

Storm damage has also caused havoc with power lines as homes in the Ribble Valley and Padiham plunge into darkness. The worst affected area this afternoon was Padiham with 631 householders without electricity. There are 22 homes in Clitheroe without electricity and power is expected to be restored by 11pm tonight.