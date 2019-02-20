Residents signal opposition to proposed Skipton to Colne rail link

More than 100 people in Earby and surrounding villages have signalled their opposition to ambitious plans to re-open a former railway line.

The much-hyped Skipton to Colne rail link, which politicians, businesses and rail enthusiasts are keen to see reinstated, has not met with the same level of anticipation by some residents.

Neighbours in Earby in particular claim a reopened line, which would see one freight train an hour plus passengers services, travelling directly behind their homes would adversely affect their lives.

Mr Duncan Reynolds, chairman of a residents group set up to fight the plans, said: “We have support from people in Earby, Thornton-in-Craven and Sough.

“We believe the money spent so far on the feasibility study would have been better spent on trying to secure a bypass and better bus service.

“A strip of land, known locally as green lane, which covers the old track bed, is also of concern as it has become a popular route for people walking or cycling to work.

“Some residents who rent extra land in their back gardens believed they would have been able to buy that land if a bypass was built. That obviously is up in the air now.”

The group has contacted Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson who said that while he supports the proposal to reinstate the line, he would be willing to speak them about their concerns.