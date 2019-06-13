Respected author is new president of Pendle based writers' circle in its landmark year

A much respected author of 10 books and 1,000 newspaper articles has been installed as the new president of a writers' circle as it prepares to celebrate a landmark anniversary.

Geoff Crambie is the new president of Colne and District Writers' Circle which is celebrating its 65th anniversary this year.

Speaking of his pride at being asked to be at the helm of the society, Geoff, who was granted the honour of becoming a Freeman of Colne earlier this year, said: "It is wonderful that this group is still going strong after all these years and especially for its 65th birthday.

"In 1976 I gave lectures to the 36 groups and societies that existed in Colne at that time and since then 26 of them have disappeared so this is an achievement to be celebrated for the writers' circle."

The writers' circle was launched in Wycoller in 1954 by a handful of people.

Founder members Nesta Wood and Margaret Graham celebrated success at literary festivals and also had some of their work published so the group soon became a success, attracting more members.

It moved to Dockray Street in Colne after a number of years and one of its earliest members was Joe Stansfield who contributed his Your Vision column to the Nelson Leader and Colne Times for 40 years. Other prominent earlier members included Nellie Pickles, Helen Murphy, Jack Whittaker and Renee P Blackburn.

Geoff, who has also amassed an unrivalled collection of Colne memorabilia over the last half century, has been involved with the writers' circle for the past 25 years as an adjudicator.

Now with a membership of around 15, the group is hoping to encourage more younger members to join.

Geoff said: "Anyone with literary hopes and ambitions who write stories, poems are welcome to join."

Meetings are held at the Primet Community Centre opposite Colne Railway Station on the first Friday of every month at 7pm.