Retired Pendle doctor's heartfelt appeal for return of treasured family heirlooms stolen in raid

A retired doctor has appealed for the return of treasured family heirlooms that were stolen from her home in Colne last week.

A silver tea set that belonged to Caroline Palmer's grandparents was among the haul stolen after raiders broke into a number of sheds at homes in the Waterside area of the town.

These ornamental Chinese vases were taken during a raid in Colne last week.

The devastating theft was discovered last Friday evening and it is believed intruders broke into the sheds sometime on Thursday evening. Televisions and garden equipment was stolen from other sheds at neighbouring properties.

The padlock on the shed door had been smashed off and the tea set stolen along with other treasured items that have great sentimental value including a pewter dish, a pair of modern Chinese cloisonne enamel vases, two ceramic floral vases and a pair of black fireside pottery dogs.

Fortunately, Caroline's mum has kept a meticulous record of all the items passed down to her, including photographs, so she was able to pass these onto Lancashire Police, and also antique dealers across the North West in a bid for them to be returned to their rightful owners.

Caroline said: "These items are very precious and have great sentimental value so we hope that by putting out this appeal we may be able to trace them."

This unusual pewter dish was also stolen in the burglary at the house in Colne last week.

The reference number for the theft is EG 1808779 and anyone who has information about the items is asked to ring the police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.