Revamped popular pub reopening next week

A popular pub and eaterie is to reopen soon following a major refurbishment.

The Thatch and Thistle in Surrey Road, Nelson, has also created eight new jobs following the six figure revamp.

Undergoing a complete refurbishment, the bar area will be modernised and the sports viewing area will also be enhanced, with high quality sound systems from multiple screens.

The beer garden will also be extended with additional seating and the introduction of outdoor lighting.

Emma Thompson, general manager, said: “Thatch and Thistle is at the heart of the local community, so we want to provide our guests with even better surroundings to enjoy a great selection of drinks and schedule of sporting events throughout the year.

“We’re really excited to get the refurbishment underway and look forward to welcoming our to the revamped venue when it officially opens on Wednesday May 16th.

“The weekend is also set to be big, with a series of events to celebrate the opening. A launch party with our big Wednesday night quiz and added bingo jackpot will kick this off, followed by live music from Little Victories on Saturday May 19th and a kid’s party with live entertainment on the Sunday from 1-3pm.

"We’re really excited and would like to invite everyone to come and celebrate with us.”

The popular Hungry Horse venue will also see an improved drinks range with additional cask ales being introduced to the bar.