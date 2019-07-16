Review: How this '50 something' mum became an instant convert to the mammoth music festival Beat Herder

I have many regrets in life.

Many of them centre around my choice in men, others are about decisions I have made regarding finances or my children and how I sometimes feel I may have let them down. Oh I could fill a book with them!

Reporter Sue Plunkett gets into the festival spirit with Ian Moore.

But now I have a brand new regret to add to the list... that I did not go to the Beat Herder music festival years ago.

I love music and I love to dance but the idea of a festival packed with thousands of people has never appealed to me.. until now.

Walking into the Beat Herder arena for the first time is a defining moment, I kid you not. It is almost like entering another world that draws you in.

The throb of the music booming from the variety of different venues was mesmeric. From the hip hop beat of the DJ set being played in The Fortress to the 80s vibe of the Trash Manor to the fast paced tunes emanating from the Toll Trees, a secluded woodland area with lit trees, Beat Herder won me over immediately in those first few minutes.

Liam Moore (far right) with reporter Sue Plunkett at Beat Herder

I was always worried that my time to enjoy an event like this has passed me by as I am now into my 50s. But I was wrong again.

Beat Herder has an eclectic mix of people of all ages. You leave your troubles at the door and step into a world where you can be anything you want to be and no-one bats an eyelid. If you want to dance until you drop you can but if you want a chilled environment where you can relax you can have that too.

I became the newest fan of a band called Henge who blew me away on the main stage, I learned to do the Lindy hop, a dance that came out of Harlem in the 1930s and I also got the chance to see disco divas Sister Sledge in action performing some of their classic hits including We Are Family and Lost in Music.

I am also pleased to say I got the chance to see Burnley's very own DJ Matty Robinson in action in The Fortress to a rapturous audience.

Now to see my all time favourite, Robbie Williams, would have really made my weekend but wait a minute I did!!

RW, aka as Mike Scrivens, dressed as Mr Williams from his Let Me Entertain you era which was in keeping with the R themed fancy dress event.

The weekend was also something of a double whammy for me as it was also my first ever time camping.

Luckily, Mr Ian Moore, my companion for the weekend, is a Beat Herder and camping aficionado so it was safe to say I was in good hands,

Yes I did cheat a little as Ian provided all the camping gear and put my tent up, so all I had to do was turn up with my sleeping bag and a box of rose wine for sustenance!

Tucked up under the stars after a day and night of dancing and meeting old friends and new was another revelation for me.

I don't consider myself to be a 'diva' but I do admit I can be bit soft and it did go very cold at around 2am but I was well equipped with blankets and warm clothing so I awoke refreshed in the morning.

And as we were camped on the edge of the site I enjoyed my morning brew overlooking the beautiful and scenic Ribble Valley.

Admittedly the glorious weather made the weekend. There have been tales of the arena awash with mud in previous years but all you do is swap your trainers for wellies and stick on a hat so your hair doesn't go curly!

Well that's my plan for next year and I am counting down the days already.