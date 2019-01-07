Reward offered for safe return of treasured engagement ring lost on Christmas shopping trip in Clitheroe

A heartbroken business owner is offering a reward for the safe return of her cherished engagement ring which she lost just days before Christmas.

Sam Winstanley was out running errands and buying last minute presents in Clitheroe town centre on the Saturday before Christmas when the white gold ring went missing from her bag.

Sam's engagement ring that she lost in Clitheroe town centre while out shopping just before Christmas

Sam, who owns Megabites of Cumbria sandwich shop with her sister, Katie, said: "Because of the nature of my work I never wear my engagement or wedding rings at work.

"They are kept in a little bag in a zip up compartment in my bag, separate from everything else but for some reason I put my phone in with them on that day."

Sam (37) believes the ring could have popped out of her bag when she answered her phone.

She added: "I was in W H Smith's at the time I answered my phone but the ring could have been lost anywhere along Castle Street as I went in several shops and also Barclays Bank."

Sam, who is originally from Burnley and a pupil at the former Ivy Bank High School, was crushed when she discovered the engagement ring was missing when she returned to her own shop in Moor Lane.

Sam tied the knot with her husband, Michael McIntyre, in 2011 and she had her wedding ring made specially to fit the engagement ring.

She said: "My wedding ring was still in the bag but when I wear it it looks odd because it was made to go with the engagement ring."

Sam, who is mum to Olive (five) and Matilda who is almost two, re-traced her steps in a bid to find the ring but when that failed she launched an appeal on facebook and was touched when the post received around 180 shares and dozens of comments of support.

She said: "People haven been so kind and sweet, the response has been fantastic.

"I really would like to find my ring as it is so precious to me and has such sentimental value."

The square shaped ring has a centre diamond and is set with 69 smaller diamonds around it.