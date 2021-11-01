Ribble Valley road closed due to flooding

A major road into Sawley is closed this morning due to flooding.

By Faiza Afzaal
Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:25 am
Updated Monday, 1st November 2021, 9:26 am

Police are warning motorists that Sawley Road in Sawley at the junction of Grindleton and Bolton-by-Bowland will be closed for some time due to flooding.

A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Please be aware Sawley Road in Sawley at the junction of Grindleton and Bolton-by-Bowland will be closed for some time due to flooding.

"Please take extra care on the roads and drive safely."

Motorists are being advised to take care when driving today
Ribble ValleyPoliceGrindleton