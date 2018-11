A street in Burnley Wood remains cordoned off to the public as bomb squad officers continue a search of a property in Dall Street.



A 30-year-old Burnley man was arrested on suspected firearm offences earlier today.

Bomb squad officers are searching a house in Dall Street, Burnley.

Emergency crews are on standby and some residents remain evacuated from nearby homes as a precaution.

