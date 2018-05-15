Rotarians epic drive to eradicate polio

Charity champion and Rotarian Bill Honeywell and fellow member Malcolm Baldwin are taking part in the Purple4Polio Rotary Grand Tour.

The tour will take the pair around the United Kingdom from Monday until Thursday next week in an effort to raise money for polio vaccines with the end goal of eradicating the devastating disease that is polio once and for all.

Bill and Malcolm have chosen a 15-year-old Volkswagen Beetle, now called Penelope, to be the trusty car that takes them around the country. The pair will travel 2,000 miles visiting places such as St Andrews, the Forth Road Bridge, Beamish, the Great Orme near Llandudo, Exeter, Brands Hatch in Kent, Kings College Cambridge and the Williams F1 Centre. Hopefully, after four days they will meet up with around 50 other teams at the finish in Halifax.

Lady Penelope has already been sponsored by several firms including Honeywell Estate Agents, and Bill, who is a member of the Rotary Club of Clitheroe, hopes to get many more company logos displayed on her bodywork before they set off on Monday!

Consultant director and founder of Honeywell Estate Agents, Bill, who in the past has raised thousands of pounds for charity, said: “The real issue at hand though is Polio. Despite it not being seen in Great Britain or Ireland for many years, this awful, debilitating disease still exists in other parts of the world, often fatal and affecting survivors, usually children, for the rest of their lives. So far Rotary Clubs across Great Britain and Ireland have donated over £20 million to End Polio Now. Rotary has reduced polio cases by 99.9 per cent worldwide and wont stop until the disease is ended for good. The efforts of Rotary have even been recognised with a nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.”

He added: “It looks like I’ll be the co-driver on the tour, as I’ve got a bit of experience on the maps and Malcolm is an ex-police driver. To get your name, or your companies name, on the car as a sponsor, you need to donate a minimum of £10, which becomes £30 with the help of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (Since 2013, the Gates Foundation has matched every $1 Rotary commits to polio eradication 2-to-1).”

If you share the same vision as Rotary, Bill Honeywell and Malcolm Baldwin, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and many others, please donate generously to the cause by logging onto https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/purple4polio-grandtour