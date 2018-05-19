Royal Wedding 2018: Local politicians sends best wishes to the happy couple

Royal wedding excitement has reached fever pitch, as millions of people around the world prepare to watch Prince Harry marry Meghan Markle.

The couple will wed at noon at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, before travelling through the town.

Politicians have taken to social media to wish the royal couple a happy day.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans tweeted this morning (Saturday) "Wishing the royal couple the most spiffing of days today and their lives together- may every day be like today- and may that wish extend to all on their wedding day whether at Windsor or Wyoming- God’s speed Prince Harry and God’s love Meghan."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s nuptials is set to be a highlight of the British social calendar - and part and parcel of any royal event is a good old-fashioned street party.

