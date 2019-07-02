Running festival to raise funds for Pendle student diagnosed with brain cancer

A running festival is raising money for Barrowford student Laura Nuttall, who was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer in October.

Pendle Running Festival takes place on July 20th and July 21st with a 5k race, a 10k race, a half marathon and a trail race.

The half marathon and 10k start at 10-30am on Saturday, the 5k at 10-15am on Saturday and the trail race on Sunday.

The courses, which are based out of Barley, are described as "scenic but challenging".

Organiser Molly Ralphson said: “This is the fifth year of the Pendle Running Festival and this year we decided to raise money for ‘Doing it for Laura’ charity. We have known Laura and her family for many years and the tragic diagnosis has affected us all in some way.

“Laura runs for Trawden Athletic Club, along with her mum Nicola, and the running community has united to raise funds so Laura can battle this disease.

“We hope to have a bumper entry to support Laura and the races have proved popular in previous years.”

The event is sponsored by physioroom.com, MBS Corporate Advistory and Businesswise Solutions. For further details and to book a place, go to: http://pendlerunningfestival.co.uk/