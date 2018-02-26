Sainsbury's Colne backs Sport Relief's one billion step initiative

Sport Relief is back with a huge new national challenge, and customers at Sainsbury's in Colne can get involved themselves by getting active and raising money for the charity.

This year, Sport Relief - which has, since 2002, raised over £335m - is challenging the nation to come together to walk one billion steps a day, every day from the 17th to the 23rd of March, counting their steps through the brand new Sport Relief App, available to download for free.

Sainsbury’s, which has supported Comic Relief since 1999 and raised more than £115 million for the charity, will be leading the charge as part of Team Sport Relief, with Sainsbury’s employees all over the UK working hard to raise funds for the charity over the next few weeks before reaching a week packed full of in-store activities from the 17th to the 23rd.

“Our colleagues love getting involved with Sport Relief fundraising and we’re all really proud to support such a great cause," said Mike O’Hara, Store Manager at Sainsbury’s Colne. "There are some brilliant activities planned this year and we look forward to inviting customers to join in with the fun.”

Sainsbury’s shoppers can now pick up the official Sport Relief merchandise in store to support the charity, with this year's items including wristbands, pin badges, deeley boppers, water bottles, and much more. Customers can also win great prizes by buying a £1 scratchcard in store with all proceeds going to Sport Relief.