Santa's Sleigh leads the way as Christmas comes to Colne

Colne Town Council’s Christmas in Colne Event was as popular as ever, tempting more than 5,000 shoppers and revellers to the town centre to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas Season.

The fun fair rides, free face painting, crafts and donkey rides were popular with children.

Performers from the Helen Green Dance Academy

This year, for the first time, Colne had a Giant Snow Globe – this 3m. tall, interactive display was perfect for festive family pictures.

More than a 1,000 people joined in for the annual Torch Light Parade which was led by Father Christmas in his sleigh, Mayor and Mayoress of Pendle, Coun. James Starkie and his wife Janet aand MP Andrew Stephenson. The Parade ushered in the Christmas spirit to Colne as the Christmas Lights progressively illuminated as the Parade passed.

Leroy Philbrook new CEO of Colne Town Council, said: “This was my first Christmas Event at Colne and it was unbelievable how many people supported the event, with the live music, an amazing selection of food and market stalls, Father Christmas and the Firework Finale which all made it a special event for Colne residents and visitors alike.”

The event included live music from Alexander and Tristesse , Barnoldswick Brass Band, Darwen Brass Band and Burnley Alliance Silver Alliance. There were also performances from Malkin Morris and the Roughlee Ruffians, Oakenhoof Clog Dancers and Helen Green’s Dance Academy.

The Burnley Alliance Silver Band performs

Fourteen local business took part in this year’s Festive Window Competition. First prize was awarded to Molly Mae’s Flowers while second and third prizes went Aura Beauty and Wellbeing and UpperCuts Unisex Barbers respectively. Worden Opticians and Catherine Lawson’s Do My Nails were highly commended.

Coun. Neil Butterworth said: “Once again it was a brilliant event, I just want to thank all those that took part in the event from market traders to performers and everyone that helped to make it a smooth event from behind the scenes; and, most importantly, thank you to all the Colne residents and visitors that attend to make the event so vibrant”

The Colne Blues Festival line up will be announced on BBC Radio Lancashire’s Bluenotes Show on Sunday at 5pm with tickets going on sale on December 7th, at 10am – a perfect Christmas present for lovers of live music.

Customers flock to the Christmas market stalls

Molly Mae's won the competition for the best window display