Santander staff in Burnley and Pendle don denim for dementia

Staff at the Santander branches in Burnley, Colne and Nelson have been fundraising for the bank’s charity partner Alzheimer’s Society over the past week by donning denim.

Activities included a charity quiz, tombola and culminated in the teams wearing Denim for Dementia on Friday.

Norma Tinsley, branch manager at Santander in Colne said: “We would like to thank all the customers who have supported us, whether it was participating in the quiz, offering prizes or donating funds, it really will make a difference.”

The branches will still be collecting contributions so those who would like to donate can do so by visiting the local Santander branches.