Say it with chocolate flowers on the most romantic day of the year

Chocolates or flowers are the usual gifts of choice for Valentine's Day, but have you ever considered chocolate flowers?

Yes you did hear that correctly.

The idea of edible chocolate blooms is the brainchild of Gift Rebellion which puts a real twist on the idea of saying it with flowers.

And while flowers are nice to look at it has been scientifically proven that chocolate makes you feel happier.

There are over 300 naturally-occurring chemicals in chocolates – some of which play on the love-strings of the brain by releasing neurotransmitters.

One such is phenethylamine, also known as “the love drug”, and this particular neurotransmitter causes excitement, quickens the pulse rate, and makes you happy.

Gift Rebellion has come up with a range of edible blooms to suit all shapes, sizes and budgets and they can even be personalised.

