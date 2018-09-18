School cake sale inspires Pendle brothers to launch their own fundraising drive for hospice

A charity bake sale at their school inspired two brothers to hold their own little event fundraising event.

Cameron Green (10) and his little brother Ellis who is six, held a toy and home produce sale outside their home in Higham to raise money for Pendleside Hospice.

The boys came up with the idea after taking part in the bake sale at their school, Higham Primary, to raise money for Pendleside.

A representative of the hospice visited the school to talk about the service it provides and it was while on holiday in Hamburg with their parents, Stephen and Samantha, the brothers decided they wanted to do something to help.

Once back home they sorted out the toys they wanted to sell along with apples and plums grown in their own garden. The boys made their own signs and priced all the items up for their sale.

Cameron said: "We had a few challenging customers but they were all happy that proceeds from the sale were going to Pendleside Hospice as it is well known and everyone wants to support it."

Ellis added there were lots of kind people who patronised their stall and even told them to keep the change which helped the duo to raise the grand total of £156.

The boys, who were presented with certificates of appreciation by the hospice, held the sale to coincide with Higham's 10th annual Scarecrow Festival.

And the success of their first venture has inspired them to organise more fundraising events in the future.

Dad Stephen said: "We are very proud of Cameron and Ellis and the work ethic they have shown."