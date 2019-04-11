Screaming vandal defaced toilet cubicle wall with spray paint after row with girlfriend, court told

A screaming vandal defaced a toilet cubicle in a supermarket by spraying expletives over the wall after a row with his girlfriend.

Burnley magistrates were told how Matthew Dwyer was found covered in paint in the cubicle of the Morrison's store in Nelson.

The 25-year-old, who caused around £1,000 worth of damage, was taking co-codamol tablets and staff stopped him from swallowing them.

Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the court Dwyer, who was in breach of two conditional discharges, had been to prison in January.

He sprayed ' EVERYONE IS TWO FACED,' along with swear words, on the cubicle walls at about 10am.

One staff member could hear spray paint and another could smell it.

Mrs Mann said: "The defendant was still in the cubicle, covered in paint. He appeared to be in bit of a state. He was taking tablets and was prevented from doing that by the staff.

"He was screaming whilst in the toilet."

The prosecutor added: " He said he had fallen out with his girlfriend. He did admit the offence in interview but he doesn't appear to have been thinking completely straight at the time."

Mr Nick Dearing, defending, said Dwyer managed to overdose on a number of tablets and had little recollection of the incident.

He seemed to have been upset about the downturn in his relationship. It was a " bizarre, if not stupid act."

The solicitor continued: "He still can offer no explanation, other than he was emotionally vulnerable at the time. He can't explain it himself."

Probation officer Elliott Smith, who interviewed the defendant, said he was on post- sentence supervision.

Mr Smith told the court: "He is not fit for work. There have been mental health issues in relation to suicidal thoughts."

Dwyer, of Holly Street, Nelson, admitted criminal damage, on Thursday, February 28th.

The Bench revoked the conditional discharges and re- sentenced. The defendant was fined £200 and must pay £300 compensation.