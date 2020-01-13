Search begins to find venue for another reunion to celebrate one of Burnley's most iconic nightspots

A reunion to celebrate one of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs is on the cards again this summer.

Organisers are already on the hunt for a venue to hold the reunion for the former Cat's Whiskers/Annabella's nightspot after last year's event was a huge success, attracting around 200 revellers.

Held at Mr Green's in Burnley town centre the event, which took place in June, was organised and hosted by former Cat's DJ Steve Hindley and Chris Byrne, who was a DJ at the former Hop and Red Lions nightspots.

And once again Andrew Pickles, who used to spin the discs at Annabella's nightspot, next to the Cat's, is making the trip from his home in Australia for the reunion.

Last year's reunion was held in memory of Mike Connolly who died in 2018.

Hailed as the man who transformed the Cat's Whiskers and put the town's nightlife 'on the map' Mike was credited with saving the club from closure in 1977 and transforming it into the clubbing mecca which attracted celebrities to the town from all over the North West.

Several reunions have been held over the years but a get together organised in 2017 was one of the most successful yet and after revellers pleaded for another last year's was staged.