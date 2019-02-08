Senior Burnley FC scout dies after cancer battle

Tributes have been paid to a senior member of Burnley Football Club's scouting staff who has died after battling cancer.



Martin Banks was Burnley's main operator in the North-West having joined the Clarets in 2013 after working for Queens Park Rangers, Crystal Palace and Blackpool.

Martin Hodge, the Clarets’ head of recruitment, said: “He was a big part of us. He was a genuinely nice bloke, who would always do everything you asked of him.

“He was a good old-fashioned scout with a modern-day nous.”

As well as football, Mr Banks had a keen interest in horse racing and was a co-owner.

He leaves a wife Carol and daughters Helena and Hayley.

The family said: “Martin was a dedicated husband, father and friend.

“His love of the game shone through with every conversation somehow coming back to football.

“His knowledge in the profession left him with few peers and he has passed this on to his grandson, Jackson.

"As a family we will all continue to follow the Clarets and wish them all the best with the rest of the season."