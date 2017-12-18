Serious smash on busy Burnley road

Two elderly motorists suffered serious injuries following a car crash on a busy Burnley road at the weekend.

An 80-year-old man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with neck and back injuries after his blue BMW collided with a silver Toyota at the junction of Casterton Avenue and Reedley Road on Sunday at 3pm.

The BMW had been travelling down Colne Road when it crossed into the opposite carriageway and collided with the Toyota Auris.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Services attended the scene and rescued the 69-year-old lady driver of the Toyota from her vehicle.

She was also taken to hospital with a back injury following the smash which resulted in the road being closed for several hours.



All three emergency services attended the scene.



Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 with incident number 0824 of December 17th.