Shocking news from GP was wake-up call Burnley businesswoman Sophie needed to change her life

Shocking news from her GP was a massive wake-up call for Sophie Cowgill.

To be told that being overweight and with a high BMI was putting her at serious risk of developing type 2 diabetes at the age of 28 was the kick-start Sophie needed to change her life.

Sophie was lacking in confidence and rarely went before she made the decision to lose weight.

It was a timely warning that made Sophie have a serious think about her lifestyle and how being overweight was affecting her.

She said: “ When my doctor told me that my BMI was outside the healthy range, which meant that

I was at risk of developing diabetes in the future, it came as quite a shock.

"I also realised that I was not happy at all with what I was seeing in the mirror, and how I was feeling about my body image.

Sophie is now brimming with confidence and ready to take on the challenge of becoming a Slimming World consultant.

"I had stopped posting selfies on my social media pages, I was spending more time at home, and less time out with friends and my love life was non-existent."

Sophie knew she had to make some changes so she joined a gym and started following workouts on Instagram and within a year she had shed 10 pounds. But it was when she joined Slimming World in April that she realised her weight loss was being hindered by some unhealthy eating habits.

Sophie, who lives in Burnley, said: "Joining Slimming World changed my life, it has been unbelievable, the best thing I ever did.

"It has boosted my confidence and well being so much. I just wish I had done it years ago."

With the support of her family Sophie made the necessary changes to her diet and discovered she could still eat her favourite foods and lose weight. And she credits Slimming World consultant, Janet Barnes, and other class members for their support in helping her to shed almost two stone and drop two dress sizes.

Sophie said: “From the offset, the dynamic of the group was so uplifting and fun, and for a foodie like myself it was wonderful to share recipe ideas and chat about new foods to try.

"Seeing losses on the scales straight away absolutely sealed my faith in Slimming World, and the best bit was that I could still enjoy all of my favourite food, including burgers and chips, curries and lasagne."

And Sophie has taken her weight loss one step further by training to become a Slimming World consultant herself after completing an intensive training course at head office in Derbyshire. her first class launched this week at Greenbrook Methodist Church in Burnley.

She said: "I have a passion now to inspire others to feel as good as I do and achieve their own weight loss dreams."

Quite the entrepreneur Sophie will fit in her Slimming World classes while working for her family's property management company and also running her own online business selling vintage jewellery and accessories.

She also runs a company with her mum, Sue, called InYourSoup which connects customers around the world with independent innovators who create high quality, design led products.

Sophie said: "I know I am going to be extremely busy but I am excited about the challenges ahead, my whole outlook on life has changed.

"I feel positive and excited about the future."

Sophie's classes will run every Tuesday at either 5pm or 7pm. Anyone who would like more information is asked to ring her on 07367 342 816.