Shoppers evacuated from Burnley supermarket after rain pours in through the roof in freak weather conditions
Shoppers had to be evacuated from a Burnley supermarket this afternoon after water started pouring in through the roof during torrential downpours.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:59 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 5:00 pm
Asda in Princess Way evacuated the premises at around 4pm and shoppers were informed the store would be closed for at least two hours, according to reports on social media.
Freak weather conditions saw torrential rain followed by thunder and lightning and hailstorms across Lancashire this afternoon.