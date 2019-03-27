Singers from Burnley and Pendle invited to audition for top TV talent show The Voice

Talented singers from Burnley and Pendle have the chance to win themselves fame and fortune on hit TV reality show The Voice.

Auditions for the show are taking place in Colne next week at the town's latest live music venue, the Live Lounge.

Star spotters are on the look out for soloists, duos and trios who have got what it takes to take on the 'blind' auditions to see if they can impress the coaches who include music legend Tom Jones, American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, seven time Grammy award winner Will.i.am and British chart topper Olly Murs.

The ITV show, which is hosted by Emma Willis, sees contestants sing for the panel who have their backs to them.

If the coaches like what they hear they turn round and if more than one turns the contestant can choose who they want to work with. The blind auditions end when each coach has a set number of contestants to work with and after that the teams battle it out for the top spot.

The Colne audition will be held next Tuesday (April 2nd) at the Live Lounge in Albert Road at 1pm.

Owner Paul White said: "We’ve got our fingers crossed that the next winner of The Voice will come straight from The Live Lounge in Colne.

"We couldn’t be happier and we’ve got our fingers crossed."

Anyone who wishes to apply for the auditions is asked to email annie@wiseowlcreative,co.uk