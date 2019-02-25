Sisters doing it for Pendleside

Two sisters have been raising money for Pendleside Hospice in memory of their beloved dad.

Loretta Tatham and Rebecca Robertson have participated in several fund-raising activities including a sponsored pub crawl, Burnley 10k and the Manchester Half Marathon in memory of their father Thomas Robertson, and raised £1,249 in the process.

Thomas was cared for by Hospice at Home in 2014 and had asked his family to raise as much money as possible for the hospice.

Lorretta said: "The hospice is a valuable must have resource for everyone; patients and their families."

Pendleside Hospice costs over £4m. to run each year, of which the Hospice gets 22% of its funding from the NHS. This means that the hospice needs to raise over £3 million from charitable donations.