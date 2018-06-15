Sky's the limit for Colne-based director Linda

An employee of a Colne-based company will take fund-raising to daring heights when she skydives from 10,000ft.

Linda Barrowclough, Financial & Strategic Director of adhesives company, Innova Solutions, will take to the skies over Lancaster with her twin sister, Julie, on Sunday.

She will complete the brave feat to raise money for the MS Trust, which offers support to people with Multiple Sclerosis.

Linda will freefall at 120 mph down to 5,000ft in a challenge called Jump in June and has already raised 98% of her £1,395 target.

She said: “In January this year I made a commitment that 2018 would be the year that I jump.

"But I also have very personal reasons why I’m taking part.

“Last year a family member was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis, so I have first-hand experience of the support that the MS Trust gives to people diagnosed with the disease, and an insight into the incredible work they do.”

To make a donation please visit: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LindaBarrowclough