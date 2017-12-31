Slaidburn chimney blaze put out by firefighters

Firefighters were called to extinguish a fire in the chimney of a house in Townend, Slaidburn.

Crews from Clitheroe were called just after 6-30pm yesterday (Saturday) and they used chimney rods to dislodge burning soot and extinguished the fire. There were no casualties.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Chimney fires have been increasing over recent years as has the popularity of the multi-fuel fire.

"Whether you have had an open fire for years there are steps you can take.

"Make sure that you have at least one working smoking alarm in your property.

"Clean your chimney regularly and always use a fire guard.

"Avoid burning household rubbish and soft woods and never dry clothing on a fire guard."