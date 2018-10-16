'Sounds of the 60s' out to get Colne Muni bopping along

The 'Sound of the 60s' is heading to The Muni in Colne, offering the chance to relive some of the world's most famous tunes from music's biggest bands.

Having already wowed audiences around the world and selling out and headlining venues from the Palladium to Old Trafford, the show is heading to East Lancashire, with The Zoots out to make the whole family bop to those unforgettable '60s beats, playing legendary numbers from the likes of The Beatles, The Stones, The Monkees, The Beach Boys, the Kinks, Elvis, and dozens more.

Called "impossible not to like" by national critics, The Zoots' 'Sound of the 60s’ show will be at the Muni Theatre on the 7th December at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £21 via the box office on 01282 661 234. More information can be found at https://www.themuni.co.uk/.