SPAR customers in Burnley and Pendle help raise thousands of pounds for charity

SPAR is celebrating another year of fundraising having raised more than £60,000 for Marie Curie in 2019.



Raised through four main fundraising events, staff across James Hall & Co.’s 118 company owned SPAR stores have been busy hosting cake sales, raffles, tombolas, book sales and colouring competitions.

Julie McAulay, company owned stores director at James Hall & Co. said: “I am incredibly proud of the G&E Murgatroyd team for having worked so hard this year and this fantastic sum is testament to their enthusiasm and dedication, and the generosity of our loyal SPAR customers.

“Marie Curie offer an invaluable service for families suffering a terminal illness and we are incredibly proud to be able to fundraise for them as SPAR’s national charity partner. £60,000 will provide 3000 hours of specialist care from a Marie Curie nurse.”

Julie added: We look forward to continuing our partnership with Marie Curie and raising even more in 2020.”

The G&E Murgatroyd team raised more than £12,000 in a dedicated SPARkle weekend (December 19th); £16,500 for Halloween (October 19th); £18,000 for The Blooming Great Tea Party (June 19th); and £11,000 for Marie Curie’s flagship event, The Great Daffodil Appeal (March 19th).

In Burnley and Pendle, these were the amounts raised by stores throughout the year: SPAR Barrowford £654; SPAR Padiham Road £498; SPAR Nelson £471; SPAR Todmorden Road £433; SPAR Leeds Road £335 and SPAR Burnley £319.

This news comes in the same year that James Hall & Co. announced it had donated £500,000 for charity since 2011, through automatic sandwich donations taken from the sale of each SPAR sandwich sold across its estate of 600 SPAR stores.

To find out more about Marie Curie, visit www.mariecurie.org.uk.