Special 'baby packs' will offer support and positive advice to new Burnley parents dealing with a Downs Syndrome diagnosis

Special packs, filled with information, advice and where to go for support, have been presented to the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre, for parents whose babies are born with Downs Syndrome.

The packs also contain a teddy bear and a card and book written for parents by other mums and dads who know what they are experiencing.

The presentation was made at Burnley General Hospital by John Hargadon who is a trustee of the East Lancashire Down Syndrome Support Group.

The packs also contain a babygrow, bib and leaflets on the group and also another online support group called Positive About Down Syndrome, known as PADS.

John and his wife Caroline have seven children and their youngest, Brody, was born with Downs Syndrome 18 months ago.

John said: "The screening team at Burnley helped us when we got our diagnosis but they had very little information and all we had was a print out from the Downs Syndrome Association website.

"We, as a group, want to make it better and help parents who are going through what we all did with positive feedback and information as statistics show there is still a very high percentage of pregnancies that end in termination."

Leaflets about the group have also been given to the screening team staff so parents can get in touch if they have questions they want to ask before making any decisions.

Pub landlord John who runs the Duke of Lancaster in Colne, regularly raise funds for the group and earlier this year a Sing for the Extra One (chromosone) event he and Caroline hosted raised £2,148.

The group meets on the first Saturday of every month at the Whitewell Bottom Community Centre, Newchurch.

For anyone who would like to get in touch or wants more information it can be found on facebook or ring 01706 217354.