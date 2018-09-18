Spot On autumn schedule brings range of shows to Lancashire

Spot On, Lancashire’s rural touring network, have announced their autumn season, taking professional theatre, storytelling, music, and family shows to the county’s village halls and libraries.

With acts and artists heralding from the UK, Canada, America, and Africa covering a gamut of topics and genres from the First World War, children's songs, Dickensian storytelling, African lore, spoken work performance, folk music, and much more.

Act will be coming from as far and wide as Canada.

In early October, Canadian performers will take centre stage at The Rainhall Centre in Barnoldswick, which will play host to the National Theatre of Newfoundland and Labrador for the WW1-inspired show ‘Our Frances’ as part of the partnership with the Atlantic Presenters Association in Canada.

Staying with the North American theme, the US-born three-time Grammy nominee Brady Rymer will be teaming up with singer/songwriter David Gibb for their children’s gig ‘Songs Across The Pond’ at Rawtenstall Library for an October half-term musical adventure.

A little closer to home, audiences can experience a haunting tale with a Dickensian twist when Kindred Theatre bring 'The Haunted Man' to St Peter’s Church Hall in Simonstone on Friday 19th October, while on Thursday 15th and Friday 16th November, the Kate Luxmoore Group, accompanied by storyteller Pyn Stockman, bring us tales from Africa in ‘Osun Story’ at Roughlee Village Centre.

In keeping with the commitment to the commemoration of WW1, folk musician and radio broadcaster, Lester Simpson, along with Nigel Corbett and Mike Bettison will tell the stories of the Great War in songs, readings, and images at Clitheroe Library on Friday 23rd November.

“We’re taking another incredible season of live arts events to the doorsteps of those in rural towns and villages as well as bringing something new and exciting to library spaces," said Spot On’s Lyndsey Wilson. "This season we have a lot of performances which cross the boundaries of genre and we urge our audiences to be adventurous and try something new.

"We can’t wait to get going!” she added.

All the shows have been brought to the county by Spot On Lancashire, supported with funding from Arts Council England and Lancashire County Council.

For more information about any of the shows, call Lyndsey Wilson on 01254 660 360 or email hello@spotonlancashire.co.uk. To see the full autumn 2018 season and to find details on how to get tickets, head to www.spotonlancashire.co.uk.