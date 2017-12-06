Staff and parents say sad goodbye to much respected headteacher

A headteacher, who inspired several generations of students, has retired after almost 40 years in the profession.

Mrs Hilary Wood spent the last 13 years of her career as headteacher at St Michael and All Angels C of E Primary School in Foulridge.

Although she retired before the summer holidays, Mrs Wood returned to the school for a farewell assembly during which the staff and children presented some special surprises to her through poetry and song.

During her time at St Michael’s, Mrs Wood, who spent her entire career teaching in Lancashire, dedicated all her energy and expertise to ensuring the school’s growth and success, to the benefit of the many children there.

Visitors often commented on the special ‘ethos’ in the school, created through the vision and leadership of Mrs Wood.

Mrs Wood said:“The Christian values, which lie at the heart of St Michael’s, make it a very special place to be part of.

“I will be taking with me some wonderful memories of colleagues, parents, members of the local community, and of course the many pupils I’ve had the pleasure of teaching and supporting over the years.”