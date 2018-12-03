Stand-up row over pay and display petition at County Hall

Proposals to extend on-street pay and display charges to almost a dozen towns in Lancashire sparked a heated stand-off at a County Hall cabinet meeting.

Currently, roadside parking fees apply only in Preston and Lancaster, but as part of a bid to raise almost £200,000 in revenue, Lancashire County Council is to consult on widening the charges to areas including Chorley, Lytham and Colne.

Conservative Councillor Cosima Townley speaks to both men...

READ MORE >>> Where could new pay and display machines and bus lane cameras be installed?

During a discussion about a wider £77m package of budget reductions, Liberal Democrat group leader, David Whipp, stood to present a 2,500-signature over the parking plans.

The move caused Conservative council leader Geoff Driver to adjourn the meeting - at which point County Cllr Whipp claimed he was no longer “gagged” by rule changes restricting who can speak during cabinet.

READ MORE >>> Lancashire meeting boils over into stand-up row

...and asks County Cllr Whipp to "please sit down" and County Cllr Driver to "walk away".

The veteran politician then began to address the room, drawing County Cllr Driver to his feet to stand directly in front of him.

“It’s time that you actually looked to the people of Lancashire and respected what they wanted rather than riding roughshod over their needs,” County Cllr Whip said, before demanding the parking proposals be withdrawn.

“Do you feel better now?” County Cllr Driver asked, requesting the Lib Dem sit down for a second time.

WATCH & READ MORE >>> All you need to know about plans for £77m budget reductions in Lancashire

Lord Tony Greaves, former county councillor, was also present

But County Cllr Whipp refused, telling the Tory leader he was being “confrontational”.

“I’m not being confrontational - I wanted to hear what you had to say. You are distracting cabinet members from their duties,” County Cllr Driver said in soft tones.

The toe-to-toe discussion between the pair ended only when Conservative member Cosima Towneley intervened, urging County Cllr Driver to “walk away” - which, after a moment’s consideration, he duly did.

During the adjournment, County Cllr Towneley rubbished the row, saying “not a darn thing has even been decided yet”.

But Labour opposition leader Azhar Ali said he was “shocked that the council leader has shut down the meeting just because he doesn’t like a different view”.

"The campaign continues and I'm sure we'll force a u-turn on this crazy town tax," he added.

When proceedings resumed, former county councillor Lord Tony Greaves also rose to call County Cllr Driver “a dictator, not fit to hold office”.

“You’re not in the House of Lords now - sit down,” the Conservative leader said. County Cllr Driver was contacted for comment after the meeting.

No further discussion was permitted of the savings and revenue-raising measures - of which pay and display charges were one of the most insignificant in cash terms.

Earlier, chief executive Angie Ridgwell had introduced budget proposals which, if accepted, will allow the authority to set a balanced budget for each of the next four years.

"I don't underestimate the challenge these proposals present and the difficult decisions that will have to be taken if they are adopted," she said.

Cabinet members then outlined the rationale for savings suggestions across each of their portfolios.

With a department which accounts for 40 percent of annual spending at the authority, member for adult services, Graham Gooch, said Lancashire had more people in residential care than almost any other part of the country.

He added that the elderly and people with learning disabilities would be given more independence, via use of technology and more appropriate community housing schemes - some of which would require upfront investment before savings could be realised.

The meeting heard that slings and other equipment would be used to allow single-handed care visits which currently require two members of staff.

"Frankly, it's rather undignified for people to be heaved around by two people," County Cllr Gooch said, adding that districts may be asked to contribute to initial investment via a special grant they receive.

Meanwhile, multi-million pound reductions in public health spending are to be mitigated, according to member for wellbeing, Shaun Turner, by increased use of the voluntary sector to help those with physical and mental health needs.

"Clinical Commissioning Groups also do this work already in some parts of the county, so we need to better link up with them," County Cllr Turner said.

But opposition leader Azhar Ali condemned the proposed cessation of the Lancashire Wellbeing Service.

“Without these services, people will end up as inpatients or worse - you will lose lives.

“Staff are frightened and say there are people who won’t be around if this goes ahead, because the wider service is at breaking point,” County Cllr Ali added.

He also branded plans to turn out selected residential streetlights overnight as "a mugger's paradise". It is proposed that 18,000 of the 100,000 streetlamps across the county are switched off between midnight and 5am to create partial night lighting in some areas.