Star students in the spotlight at Pendle school's awards night

Hard working students were rewarded for their determination, commitment and excellence at a school's awards evening.

Year 11 students from the class of 2019 at Marsden Heights Community College in Brierfield gathered for the awards night.

Pictured at the awards night (from left to right) are headgirl Laiba Ahmed, the Mayor and Mayoress, chairman of the governors Rev Ed Saville, headteacher Alyson Littlewood and headboy Suleman Aslam. (photo by Kamil Turecki)

Halima Ayub was presented with an award for excellence in English Literature and Drama and she shared the Croft Award with Hammaad Ali.

This is given to students for representing the college at a local, national and international level by running conferences with local authorities and universities across the globe including America, India, Pakistan and Jordan.

Uzair Mohammed was awarded three determination awards in the curriculum areas of Music, Religious Education and Spanish.

The Headteacher’s Award was presented to Syed Ali Haider. Syed received three excellence awards and throughout his career at Marsden Heights was a model student. His GCSE results were outstanding, including seven Grade 9s including three in Triple Science, making him one of the top students in the country.

The guest speaker was Rev. Ed Saville, who spoke about his own journey in life and how different opportunities had brought to him to his current role.

The evening was attended by the Mayor of Pendle Ken Hartley and Mayoress Jayne Mills. Guests were welcomed by year seven pianist Peter Suhaj and treated to a performance from the college’s recent production of ‘Aladdin’ and a solo by Katie McMillan.

