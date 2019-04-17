State-of-the-art £1.6m Colne housing development giving residents a new lease of life

A new £1.6m Colne housing development is providing supported housing for people with learning disabilities, mental health needs, dementia, and physical disabilities to allow them to live as independently as possible.

Limes Place, on Argyle Street in the town, has been co-produced by social care charity Making Space, specialist accommodation developer Homelife, and health and social care landlord Inclusion Housing, to replace a dated residential care homes and help people with a range of support needs. Lancashire County Council have provided funding for care and support for the residents.

Consisting of 11 apartments, the facilities include open-plan kitchen and living areas, landscaped gardens, and state-of-the-art wetrooms, and also support tenants in enabling them to shop and cook for themselves. There is also a large communal area, with manager Suzanne Horsley saying that the new residents are relishing the new-found independence.

"We already have some great success stories," Suzanne said. "One older gentlemen was very institutionalised [and] had developed problems with hoarding and anger and often didn't leave his room. He is now very happy, his apartment is immaculate and he is going out into the community daily. He has signed up for an anger management course to help him manage his behaviour and now has his own bank account and debit card."

Taking advantage of the central Colne location, Suzanne added that two female residents who are firm friends and share neighbouring apartments have been supporting local businesses, cafes, and pubs, broadening their horizons as they get out and about more during the day.

Andrew Hopkinson, director at Homelife and a national adviser for accessible housing, said: "It was a real pleasure to work with people who have moved into Limes Place and to see them choose their kitchens and decorations for their new homes. It was a big move for people to move from a residential care home to live in a home of their own, however everyone was supported along the way."