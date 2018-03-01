Stories of her great grandma inspires seven-year-old Ava-Rose to help others

Affectionate stories about her great grandma, who died when she was just a baby, have inspired a seven-year-old girl to make a big sacrifice.

Ava-Rose Hughes was only a few months old when Carole Roberts, who was her great grandmother, died.

Ava-Rose with her brothers Theo and Alfie

Although she never got to know her, she loves listening to stories about her from relatives including her mum, Danielle Hughes.

And when Ava-Rose heard how Pendleside Hospice had helped her great grandma she decided she wanted to do something to help the hospice.

So now the kind hearted youngster is preparing to have 12 inches of her waist length hair chopped off to raise money for the hospice.

And the hair she loses will be donated to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children with cancer and other serious illnesses.

Ava-Rose’s proud dad, Brenden (34) said: “We set a target of £100 and she has already raised £250 and there is another month to go before the hair cut.

“We are so proud of Ava-Rose. The family often talk about Carole, she was well loved and in that sense Ava-Rose feels like she did know her.

“We talked about different charities she could help and when she heard that the hospice had helped Carole that helped her to make her decision.”

A pupil at Salterforth Primary School, Ava-Rose lives in Earby with her family including her brothers, Alfie (eight) and four-year-old Theo.

She plans to have her crowning glory chopped at the Halo salon on Barnoldswick on March 22nd.

Anyone who would like to make a donation is asked to log onto gofundme.com/53y1enc.