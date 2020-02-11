Storm Ciara day 3: Plea for public to pitch in and help Ribble Valley flood victims

A fundraising appeal has been launched to help flood victims in Whalley and Billington.

Members of Whalley and Billington Flood Action Group are asking for donations and furniture/white goods for families that have lost everything after Storm Ciara wreaked havoc in the Ribble Valley.

A clean-up mission continues after high winds and torrential downpours ripped through homes, causing power cuts and people to be rescued from their homes in inflatable boats. Cars were abandoned in the floods and there was widespread travel disruption.

Now, the close-knit community of Whalley and Billington is being called upon to show their support and donate or replace some of the goods that were swept away or damaged during Sunday's storm.

A spokesman for the action group posted an appeal on Facebook which reads as follows: "We have helped many residents and will continue to do so if you need, please help get in touch. We have opened a fund for donations and furniture/white goods so let us know what you need if you are not insured. If you are insured I believe they are so busy it’s hard to get through. Let us know if you need help with this. We are asking for furniture and white goods. Flood victims are asked to message us with what they need, their address and time so they can be at their property to receive the goods. We have already been offered sofas and other things so far. We will need vans and someone to collect these goods and drop off if people donating cannot. Please message us your phone number and availability. We also need flood wardens so if you want to be on the list to call out please message name/phone number/area you can cover."

He added: "Thank you to the volunteers, the people donating and everyone who has provided help and assistance to our residents. The kindness is what gets most people through the day when dealing with a crisis. If you want to volunteer please get in touch, we are using a more coordinated approach to reach people when they need it."

If you can offer support, please message the Whalley and Billington Flood Action Group Facebook page.