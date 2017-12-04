Strike up the band for Christmas

Christmas is one of the busiest times of year for the popular Barnoldswick Brass Band.

The band will hold a concert on Saturday, December 16th, at Kelbrook and Sough Village Hall.

The show starts at 7-30pm and tickets, priced at £6 including refreshments, are available by ringing 01282 842556 or 07973232108.

In the lead up the festive season the band has played at the Grassington Dickensian Christmas Market and the Skipton Christmas Market.

And the players will be serenading last minute Christmas shoppers on the morning of Saturday, December 23rd, when they play in Barnoldswick town square.