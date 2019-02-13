Student Jodie heading for Slimmer of the Year title after shedding seven stone

A 20-year-old, who lost an incredible seven stone in a year, has been voted as the Young Slimmer of the Year.

Jodie Blake has been voted to represent St Cuthbert’s Community Hall Slimming World group and Burnley in the Young Slimmer of the Year 2019 competition.

The next stage of the contest could see her invited to attend the semi-finals at Slimming World’s head office in Derbyshire in March with a chance to win a cash prize of £3,000.

Jodie said: "I feel amazing. Before I lost the weight I didn't have a lot of confidence and I hated not being able to wear the type of fashionable clothes my generation wear, like high waisted jeans and close fitting dresses."

But all that has changed since Jodie went from weighing 16st 13lbs to 9st 12lbs. She has also dropped more than seven dress sizes, from a 20 to 22 to a size eight to 10.

So when she celebrates her 21st next month Jodie is throwing a big party to celebrate.

She said: "This will be the first big party I have ever had because I feel confident enough to do it now."

Lack of energy, constant aches and pains and being told she had high blood pressure at the age of 20 were the spurs Jodie needed to try and lose weight.

She joined Slimming World classes at St Cuthbert's and, along with her parents, James and Lindsey, and friends, Jodie credits class leader Caroline Griffiths and fellow slimmers for their support in helping her to achieve her goal weight in just under 12 months.

Jodie, who is studying Business and Management with accounting and finance at Edge Hill University, said: "There were bad times when I struggled but Caroline and other class members kept me going with help and support and they were always there if I had any questions about anything."

Along with learning how to change her eating habits, Jodie developed a love of walking and she took part in the Walk All Over Cancer event in March last year, clocking up 10,000 steps a day.

She followed this by walking along the 84 mile stretch of Hadrian's Wall with her dad in just six days in July and this year they are planning to conquer the Pennine Way.

Jodie, who attended Brunshaw Primary School and Unity College, said:"I will continue to attend classes to keep the weight off because the support of everyone is so important."

Praising Jodie as an "inspiration" Caroline said that worrying about her weight was now a thing of the past for her.

She said: "Jodie has learned healthy habits that will stay with her for life.

"There have been so many stories in the news about child obesity recently and we know that young people desperately need help and support to make changes.

"I hope Jodie and her passion for healthy eating will inspire people of all ages."