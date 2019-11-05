Study: 33% of Lancashire drivers write notes to shame bad parking

A new study has revealed that one in three Lancashire drivers are willing to shame examples of bad parking by leaving notes on their cars.



Despite shying away from public confrontation - online used car marketplace heycar reveals that 77% in Lancashire won’t have an argument over a poorly parked motor - the people of the North West are all too willing when it comes to note writing.

With tactics for reserving parking spaces ranging from sneaking into spots as soon as they open up and parking too close to another car to people blocking their own drive to make a point, data shows that when parking goes wrong, young people are more likely to shame bad cases with notes. And 25% of 17- to 24-year-olds even post examples online.

“Getting straight to the point has never been a strength of British people - we’re just too reserved as a nation to be comfortable with face to face confrontations," said Mat Moakes, CEO of heycar. "And that’s exactly what we’ve found in our research. We all want the easiest life, whether it’s choosing your perfect car or finding a spot to park it in.”