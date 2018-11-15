Study: Lancashire residents ready to hunker down for winter hibernation

The cold weather leads to hibernation for many North West residents.
The cold weather leads to hibernation for many North West residents.
Share this article

Winter is a time for hibernation as the days get shorter and the cold sets in, with new research showing 65% of people in the North West prefer to stay home and watch films to pass the time and 23% ending up ordering more takeaways as well.


According to a study by VoucherCodes, adverse weather and long days spending precious daylight hours at work seem to sap any social energy out of the good people of Lancashire, with 59% of people claiming they go into social hibernation until 2019, with 15% admitting that they eschew going to the gym when the forecast gets grim.

Playing on the classic British trope of a cosy home with hearty food, 55% of people surveyed said that a warm night in is their favourite way to spend a winter evening despite 52% saying that getting warm and snuggly leads to concerns about heating bills.

Those long evenings in do lead to people enjoying a drink or two more at home, however, with one in five North West residents saying that they drink more during the winter and the average person in the region spending £199 on alcohol this winter. What is more, just under a quarter confess that they see their friends less often, with 45% blaming a lack of funds at an expensive time of year.