Stunning views of Pendle Hill, a conservatory big enough for a pool table, and two holiday rentals: £750,000 Clitheroe farmhouse has it all

We all get that feeling on holiday which makes us say: 'why don't I just live here?' Be it on the sunny coast of Southern Spain or in the lush rainforests of South East Asia, we always get that pang of desire for a perma-holiday lifestyle. Well, with this grand five-bedroom converted farmhouse boasting two holiday homes, it's time to make that dream a reality.

Set up in as enviable a location as one can hope for with the lush Forest of Bowland to one side and the epic Pendle Hill to the other, Up Brooks is a sprawling five-bedroom property with a expansive garden, access to pristine woodland, and views that baring looking at twice when the sun's shining. All you have to do for that view is part with a quarter of a million quid.

Classically rustic, the property (on the market for £750,000, as I say) is homely and welcoming, with the two living rooms boasting their own cast iron and brick fireplaces respectively and exposed beams while the air kitchen has that most welcome of countryside culinary features: an Aga.

Speaking of Agas and cooking up your hotpot on a lazy Saturday, the home's dining room offers easy access to the property's gardens through the French doors, and seeing as the house is set at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac, you can be sure that privacy is the name of the game.

The real gem of this house, however, is the truly ginormous conservatory. Big enough to house a full living room set with space to spare, the light room also offers any owners the chance for a spot of pool after dinner - yep, we talking that large.

Upstairs, the bedrooms are all roomy and carry with them an air of warm water bottles on cold nights, of watching storms outside from the window, and of waking to moisture in the grass and the birds singing. Then again, if that isn't quite your kind of jam, why not live in one of the holiday rentals? (provided it's not being rented out at the time, that is).

Fully-furnished and respectfully set aside from the main home, the two rentals are the classic long-weekend-in-the-Lake-District kind of buildings with heaps of decking area space for when the sun pokes out and you want to get a sight of it rising over Pendle Hill.

Yep, I want to live there too...

For more information, head to https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/47752007?search_identifier=11d8414d3edc22258fc0f145bbc01683