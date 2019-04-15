Support for Clitheroe couple earns midwife at Burnley hospital 'Employee of the Month' award

The personal and professional support given to a young couple during a difficult period in their lives has resulted in a midwife being named East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust’s "Employee of the Month" for March.



In January, Carla Thompson from Clitheroe suffered heartbreak when she lost her triplet boys - Oliver, Harry and Simon Jr. - at just 18 weeks.

Carla and her husband Simon were so impressed with the help and advice they received from Rebecca White in the following hours and days that they nominated Rebecca for the hospital’s top staff award.

“Rebecca was the midwife who was with us throughout the boys’ delivery. She made my husband and I feel safe and we put our full trust in her and her team on the Central Birth Suite at Burnley General Teaching Hospital,” explained Carla.

“Rebecca was honest but tactful throughout the whole situation. We couldn’t have asked for anyone better.”

Carla and Simon’s nomination came as a big surprise to Rebecca, whose colleagues at the Lancashire Women and Newborn Centre managed to keep the award a secret for several days.

“It was a wonderful surprise to receive the award and I cannot thank Carla and Simon enough,” said Employee of the Month Rebecca.

“When parents are dealing with all the emotions that come with losing children, we try to take care of everything but also make sure things are fully explained and the parents involved every step of the way.

“Providing support to bereaved parents is an important but difficult responsibility and a real team effort from my colleagues on the Central Birth Suite.”