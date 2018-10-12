Survey: Lancashire love for diesel and petrol makes pace of change far from electric

Despite the looming 2040 'Road To Zero' ban on petrol and diesel cars, a new survey has revealed that Lancashire drivers are not quite ready to swap their internal combustion engines for all-electric models just yet.

According to data compiled by independent car buying site carwow, one in seven diesel and one in five petrol drivers in Lancashire say they are more likely to opt for their current fuel choice again, citing habit and the smoothness of the drive being the main reasons behind their reluctance to change.

Going a step further, 10% of those surveyed said that they believe diesel will always be on the roads and 16% aid that petrol would be ever-present despite The Road To Zero deadline, with almost half of drivers (45%) feeling that the environmental criticism of diesel is unfair.

“It’s clear that what is fuelling drivers’ decisions about their next car is what is best for them," said Andrew Hooks, chief operating officer for carwow. “Old habits die hard and even with the deadline of 2040 looming large, the vast majority of drivers are not yet convinced that this will apply to them."

With government grants for some plug-in models set to disappear forcing prices up for electric and hybrids, the appetite for alternatively-fuelled cars is set to remain challengingly low, and with the numbers turning away from petrol and diesel still relatively small, 80% of people believe that it is the responsibility of the government to do more to encourage the transition.

“The government and the motoring industry need to keep up the charm offensive around electric and hybrid vehicles and maintain, or even increase, current incentives," Andrew added. "Removing them, as has been suggested, will only damage what is seen by most people as an inevitable progression.

"Four in five drivers acknowledge emissions levels have to reduce, so everyone needs to keep working on solutions to make that a reality," he continued.