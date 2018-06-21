Survey: World Cup-watching Millennials shun beer and the pub

Getting the pints in at the local ahead of that irresistibly obscure World Cup group match or crucial England Round of 16 tie is a quintessentially British concept, but a new study has revealed that Millennials increasingly prefer a soft drink in the comfort of their own home.



A study by ice suppliers The Ice Co shows that cheap lagers and pork scratchings in a noisy and busy pub is far from the ideal World Cup viewing arena for the younger generation, who are shunning beer and nearby watering holes, with 74% of Millennials preferring to watch the World Cup at home.

Perhaps more health-conscious and less tolerant of the jockying queues in British pubs when football matches are on the television, soft drinks lead the way for 18- to 24-year-olds this summer in terms of the most popular drinks, followed by fruity ice-filled cocktails.

“Staying in is definitely the new going out," said food and drink futurologist Lyndon Gee. "Cost is one factor, with two-fifths of young people saying it’s much cheaper to host it at home. But another reason could be because 'pub culture' just isn’t cool anymore – and the associated binge drinking just isn’t healthy."

Amongst more traditional 'Baby-Boomers', beer is by far the most popular tipple of choice, with 53% favouring a Carling over a Cosmopolitan, while 61% say they would always opt for the camaraderie of the pub over staying at home for the World Cup games.

"Another key reason [why] Millennials prefer to stay at home is because they think the pub environment is 'too laddy'," explained Ginny Durdy, marketing manager at The Ice Co. "There’s nothing quite like getting your friends and family round to watch the match, buying lots of snacks, and serving cold drinks straight from a box or bucket filled with ice.”

Other popular imbibable options for Millennials following soft drinks (38%) and cocktails (34%) included beer (32%), cider (24%), Prosecco (18%), G&T (14%), and chilled wine (13%).

