Swapping mortgages for mountains - local firm tackling Yorkshire Three Peaks

A fundraising team from a local building society are gearing up for the climb of a lifetime as they prepare for the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in a bid to raise money for various charities close to their heart.



The 11-person group from Marsden Building Society - which has offices in Burnley, Nelson, Colne, and Clitheroe - will be undertaking the 25-mile trek up the three highest points in the White Rose county on Saturday, June 30th, with the training well under way in the form of regular voyages up Pendle Hill.

With climbers raising for a range of charities from Pendleside Hospice to Homeless Hounds, Marsden's Chief Executive, Rob Pheasey, said: “We are an ambitious and growing society in Lancashire, so we thought we’d take that attitude in our personal challenges too and have decided to swap mortgages for mountains and work together to climb the three peaks!

"We’re really looking forward to taking on the challenge and have been doing plenty of training to prepare - we’ve got our fingers crossed for some good weather!" he added.

For more information on Marsden Building Society, head to www.themarsden.co.uk or call 01282 440 500.