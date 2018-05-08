Swinging 60s night will help charity set up in honour of brave Burnley teenager

A 60s night will be held next week in honour of a Burnley teenager who died in March.

The event takes place at Rosegrove Unity Club next Friday (May 18th) and all the money raised will be donated to the Ethan Hunt Charity.

Ethan was only 16 when he died in Manchester's Wythenshawe Hospital after contracting sepsis.

A pupil at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley, Ethan's family are raising money in his memory to buy special ECMO machines which are used to treat patients with sepsis.

The machine has many uses but its main advantage is that it can maintain the supply of oxygen to the body while resting the lungs.

The night will feature the Badger Sett trio and entry is free but a donation is requested.

The evening starts at 8pm.