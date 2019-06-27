Take a slide down memory lane at Wavelengths anniversary disco party

To mark Pendle Wavelengths’ 30th Anniversary, Pendle Leisure Trust is taking customers back in time to 1989.

On Friday, July 12th, everyone is welcome to pop along to the Nelson leisure centre to enjoy a whole day of activities at 1989 prices.

The invite extends to people who have not been to Pendle Wavelengths before to come and see what the facility has to offer.

Entry to all pool activities that day – early birds, ladies only, aquarhythmics and public swimming – will be at 1989 prices and the poolside diner will have a 1989 menu and prices.

Between 7pm and 9pm, the once very popular pool disco will be re-introduced for one night only, with pool and poolside party games and competitions and even the café staff and lifeguards will help with setting the scene by wearing uniforms dating back to the era.

Visitors can also take a trip down Memory Lane as they walk along the corridor to the pool with a collection of old photos spanning the last three decades.

Former customers and members of staff are also invited to take a trip back in time to when they enjoyed many hours at the leisure pool.

Alison Dow, Pendle Wavelengths’ assistant manager, said: “This should be an exciting event and a great way to mark our 30th anniversary, by taking people back in time to when Pendle Wavelengths was first opened.

“The facility has seen many changes over the last 30 years, but the waves and slide still remain the main attractions – in fact, ours is the last remaining wave pool in East Lancashire.

“And it is lovely to see customers who visited as children are now bringing their own children to enjoy these activities.”

Pendle Wavelengths was built to replace the ageing Nelson Baths. Pendle residents were given the opportunity to express their views on what type of facility they would like through a questionnaire.

Local schoolchildren, parish councils, youth organisations and members of the general public all gave their feedback before the decision was made to create the new indoor pool on Leeds Road.

At a cost of £2.3m, Pendle Wavelengths was created to combine the best of both worlds – a traditional, 25-metre, six-lane swimming pool with additional fun features, including a beach area, waves and a waterslide.

The facility also featured a health suite with sauna and solarium, a licensed bar, café and lounge area and was officially opened by Olympic swimmer Duncan Goodhew MBE on July 14th, 1989.