Talent of much missed teacher is inspiration for budding young photographers

Budding photographers are being invited to take part in a competition to honour the memory of a well respected teacher who was also a talented photographer.

Mark Bowling died when he slipped while descending the 4.048ft summit of Aonach Beag near the town of Fort William in the Scottish Highlands in January.

Mr Bowling was climbing with a friend who managed to contact emergency services and the Lochaber Mountain Mountain Rescue Team who raced to the scene.

A keen photographer, who had several books published, Mr Bowling was a former pupil of Burnley Grammar School and had also taught at Colne's Fisher More RC High School.

An experienced climber and photographer who had published a number of books, the Mark Bowling Award for Outstanding Photography is being run by Sir John Thursby Community College where he taught graphic design.

The theme of the pictures must reflect 52-year-old Mr Bowling’s love of nature and the photographs will be on display at the college Christmas fair next Saturday (December 9th).

Visitors will be invited to choose their top three and the winning entries will feature in the college’s calendar for 2018. All proceeds from the sale of the calendar will be donated to the mountain rescue team.

The fair runs from 10am to 2pm and the various charities who will benefit are Macmillan Cancer Support and Pendleside Hospice.

A popular and well respected teacher, Mr Bowling left his wife Elaine and four children, Leah, Georgia, Thomas and Matthew.