Taxi driver caught speeding tells Burnley magistrates he could end up losing his licence if they ban him from the road

A taxi driver facing a six month driving ban by magistrates might end up losing his cab licence for three years.

Father-of-three Iftikhar Rasool could be disqualified after being convicted of speeding on Grane Road, Haslingden, last August.

The Burnley bench adjourned his case until the beginning of July, when the 44-year-old can argue he would suffer exceptional hardship if he was disqualified.

Rasool, of Langholme Street, Nelson, told the justices:" If you ban me for six months, the local council will not give me any licence for three years."